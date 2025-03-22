Guest Column | From green revolution to sustainable evolution: India needs to shift gears

In the mid-20th century, India stood on the precipice of a food crisis. With a rapidly growing population and a history of devastating famines, the nation faced the looming threat of food insecurity. In response, visionary policymakers and dedicated scientists ignited the Green Revolution—a movement that would transform India’s agricultural landscape. The introduction of high-yielding variety (HYV) seeds, coupled with chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and improved irrigation techniques, led to a substantial increase in food production, particularly in wheat and rice, across states like Punjab and Haryana. By 1970, India had doubled its wheat production, a feat that not only ended hunger but also boosted the economy and strengthened national food security. The excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides created a vicious cycle, exacerbating the need for more chemicals to maintain productivity. (HT File)

However, this success came at a significant environmental cost. The heavy reliance on chemical inputs and intensive irrigation resulted in severe ecological consequences, including soil degradation, declining fertility, and water contamination. Punjab, once the proud heart of the Green Revolution, now faces a severe groundwater crisis, with water tables plummeting due to over-extraction for irrigation.

The focus on high-yielding variety seeds led to a decline in indigenous crop varieties, reducing biodiversity and increasing vulnerability to pests and diseases. The excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides created a vicious cycle, exacerbating the need for more chemicals to maintain productivity.

Economic disparities also widened, as wealthier farmers with access to resources thrived while smallholders struggled with debt and impoverishment. Policies favoring large landholders only deepened these inequalities, highlighting the need for more inclusive agricultural reforms.

The question remains: How could policymakers and scientists have overlooked these dire issues? While policies could be distorted, how could science not anticipate the side effects of their prescriptions? Many argue that the loss of biodiversity has deepened reliance on synthetic interventions, making the problem even harder to resolve. Even crop residue management has become a serious environmental issue with no clear solution in sight. The farmers are completely perplexed; they are caught in a vicious cycle, which they thought was the best way forward for them. Who is wrong --- the farmers or the policymakers? The farmers are struggling between protests, policies, and survival.

Divergent stands

Over the years, the evolving relationship between policy and scientific inquiry has grown increasingly complex. While science now advocates for practices like crop diversification, organic farming, and water-efficient irrigation, government policies still prioritise short-term productivity over long-term sustainability. Despite mounting evidence that excessive fertiliser use depletes soil health and poisons water sources, fertiliser subsidies remain high, perpetuating an unsustainable model. Similarly, the minimum support price (MSP) system, which disproportionately supports wheat and rice, disincentivises farmers from cultivating climate-resilient crops such as millets and pulses.

Water management strategies are another point of contention. Micro-irrigation systems, such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, could dramatically reduce water consumption, but subsidies for free or heavily discounted electricity have encouraged over-extraction of groundwater, resulting in declining water tables and aquifer stress. Without aligning policy incentives and subsidies with scientific recommendations, achieving a sustainable agricultural transformation remains a significant challenge, and the missing synergy is worrisome.

Diversification is not a one-stop solution

Policymakers have increasingly championed agricultural diversification to solve the sustainability crisis, promoting a shift away from water-intensive staples like wheat and rice toward more climate-resilient crops such as millets, pulses, and oilseeds. The success of the ‘Millets Mission’ in states like Rajasthan and Odisha highlights the potential of crop diversification. However, diversification alone cannot resolve India’s agricultural sustainability conundrum. The lack of infrastructure for market access, processing facilities, and financial support-particularly market linked incentives (MLIs) for transitioning farmers remains a key barrier.

An integrated approach that combines diversification with agro-ecological practices, precision farming, and improved resource management is crucial. Andhra Pradesh’s zero budget natural farming initiative serves as an example, promoting chemical-free farming while reducing input costs for farmers. Maharashtra’s water conservation programs, such as the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, demonstrate how community-driven watershed management can mitigate water scarcity. Without integrated policy reforms and continued scientific innovation, diversification risks being a temporary fix rather than a long-term solution.

Synergising policy, science and tech

The country is surely but gradually shifting towards more sustainable farming practices. Natural farming—which prioritises organic inputs, crop diversification, and soil health management—has gained significant momentum. Around 800,000 farmers across India have embraced natural farming, seeing reduced input costs and improved soil quality (APPI, 2021). However, for these efforts to achieve widespread adoption, policymakers must provide robust financial support and market access for organically produced crops.

Technological advancements are also playing a transformative role. AI-driven precision farming, satellite-based soil health monitoring, and blockchain-powered supply chains are optimizing resource use while ensuring transparency in agricultural trade. Startups like CropIn and Ninjacart are leveraging data analytics and digital platforms to provide real-time insights, enabling farmers to make informed decisions on crop management and market trends. Integrated Pest Management (IPM), implemented across 5 million hectares of farmland, showcases how scientific strategies can reduce pesticide dependency while maintaining productivity.

Traditional farming practices like agroforestry and crop rotation are also making a comeback. These methods not only improve soil fertility and conserve water but also enhance biodiversity. In 2022, the Indian government officially recognized 16 sustainable agricultural practices, including agroforestry, as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on chemical inputs and water-intensive farming/ However, large-scale adoption remains slow due to the dominance of conventional, input-intensive farming systems, primarily because of the government’s food security priorities and the livelihood concerns of farmers.

The road ahead

The Government of India has launched several initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture. The National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) emphasises integrated farming, efficient water use, and improved soil health. Similarly, the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) promotes organic farming to improve food quality and ecosystem resilience. These initiatives are a step in the right direction, but they must be coupled with structural reforms that shift subsidies from chemical fertilisers toward sustainable farming practices. Research indicates that for every $1,000 spent on sustainable agriculture, a staggering $100,000 is allocated to chemical fertiliser subsidies (FAO, 2020)—an imbalance that must be urgently addressed.

Policymakers should accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions such as water credits, water coupons, incentives for climate-smart agriculture, and stronger financial mechanisms for sustainable practices. Programs like ‘Pani Bachao, Paisa Bachao’ (Save Water, Save Money) need stronger policy backing and farmer engagement. Redirecting subsidies to water-efficient irrigation and sustainable farming methods will be crucial to achieving transformative reforms in agriculture. Raising agri-input efficiency will not only expedite positive outcomes but also significantly enhance farmers’ incomes.

India’s agricultural journey—from the Green Revolution to the present—is a tale of remarkable achievements and profound challenges. The future, however, depends on reconciling economic growth with ecological sustainability. By redirecting subsidies, embracing technological innovations, and empowering farmers, India can pave the way for an agricultural transformation that balances productivity with environmental stewardship.

Realising this vision requires the collective effort of scientists, policymakers, farmers, and consumers. Only through a concerted and unified approach can we evolve from the Green Revolution to a Sustainable Evolution—ensuring food security, preserving natural resources, and promoting livelihoods for future generations. The challenge before us is not just to sustain agriculture but to transform it, creating a resilient and sustainable food system that meets the needs of all.

(The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.)