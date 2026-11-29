The character of a society is revealed not only through its achievements and institutions, but also through the little things people do every day. How we treat strangers, respect others’ time and respond to those in need speak volumes about our values. It is in these seemingly ordinary interactions that the true character of a community becomes visible.

Courteous behaviour reflects an understanding that another person’s comfort, safety and dignity matter. (Shutterstock) more less

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Indeed, what is commonly described as civic sense goes beyond obedience to rules and regulations. It is an attitude of consideration, responsibility and respect for fellow human beings. Waiting patiently in a queue, holding a door open for someone who needs assistance or offering a courteous word of thanks may appear insignificant, but such gestures make collective life more considerate and humane.

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In well-organised societies, these courtesies are woven into everyday life. People wait their turn at public places. Passengers allow others to alight before boarding, motorists stop at pedestrian crossings, and doors are held open for elderly people, pregnant women and persons with disabilities. Such behaviour reflects an understanding that another person’s comfort, safety and dignity matter.

Significantly, the same consideration is evident in the management of public infrastructure. When a road is scheduled for repairs or temporarily closed, advance warnings and directions to alternative routes help motorists change course in time. A few minutes of advance information can prevent considerable inconvenience and traffic congestion. Yet, on many roads, motorists travel several kilometres only to encounter a sudden barricade, with no prior warning and sometimes nobody to guide them towards a diversion. Such avoidable confusion wastes time and adds to congestion. Respect for people’s time should be an essential part of public administration too.

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{{^usCountry}} Unfortunately, crowded public places often reveal a different picture. Hospitals, for instance, should be spaces of compassion, yet patients frequently struggle for basic consideration. People rush into lifts without allowing those in wheelchairs or on stretchers to alight first. Queues are breached, while priority arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities are ignored. Security personnel deployed to maintain order are sometimes treated with indifference. For someone already battling illness or pain, such behaviour adds to an existing burden. Allowing a critically ill patient to leave a lift first is not a favour; it is basic humanity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unfortunately, crowded public places often reveal a different picture. Hospitals, for instance, should be spaces of compassion, yet patients frequently struggle for basic consideration. People rush into lifts without allowing those in wheelchairs or on stretchers to alight first. Queues are breached, while priority arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities are ignored. Security personnel deployed to maintain order are sometimes treated with indifference. For someone already battling illness or pain, such behaviour adds to an existing burden. Allowing a critically ill patient to leave a lift first is not a favour; it is basic humanity. {{/usCountry}}

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Another disturbing example is the misuse of wheelchair assistance at airports. These facilities are intended for passengers with disabilities, age-related limitations, illness or genuine mobility difficulties. Yet some passengers who can walk comfortably seek assistance merely to bypass queues at check-in, security and boarding. This deprives those who genuinely need help and can cast doubt on legitimate requests for assistance. A person with an invisible disability or serious medical condition should never have to establish the authenticity of their difficulty because others have exploited the facility. Saving a few minutes cannot justify compromising another person’s dignity.

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Beyond these examples, our treatment of shared spaces also reflects our collective attitude. Littering, damaging public property, unnecessary honking and disregarding pedestrian crossings demonstrate a lack of concern for the larger community. Clean streets and well-maintained public conveniences cannot be ensured by government machinery alone. Their upkeep is a shared responsibility, requiring everyone to treat public property as a collective asset.

Nevertheless, no society is entirely free of shortcomings. The purpose of recognising better practices is not to establish the superiority of one community over another, but to adopt habits and systems that make collective life more orderly, considerate and humane.

More importantly, discipline cannot be sustained through enforcement alone. Rules and penalties are necessary, but their foundations are laid at home and in schools, where children learn that waiting one’s turn is fairness, courtesy is respect and public property belongs to everyone. Adults, too, must lead by example.

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Ultimately, the greatness of a society is measured not merely by its material progress, infrastructure or institutions, but by the sensitivity with which it treats people. Our humanity is tested when we encounter someone vulnerable, unwell or in need of assistance. Do we make way for a patient in a wheelchair? Do we respect an elderly person? Can we resist gaining an advantage at someone else’s expense? These questions reveal the values that shape our collective life. Progress has little meaning if it does not make us more considerate towards one another. The true measure of civilisation lies not in how far we advance, but in how much humanity we retain along the way.

opinder.lamba@gmail.com

(The writer is a retired additional director of information & public relations department, Punjab)

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