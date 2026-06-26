Gulmarg Gondola services resume after month-long suspension

Gulmarg gondola operations resumed on Thursday, a month after it was suspended following a technical snag. A view of the Gulmarg Gondola service after the restoration of operations, on Thursday. (PTI)

The gondola was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah.

On May 25, the Gulmarg cable car services, popularly known as Gondola rides, developed a technical snag that left more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air. They were evacuated after a massive rescue operation launched by the army, police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the interim report of the probe has been received by the government. “The interim report has come. The experts from manufacturing company Poma also visited the spot, inspected the repair work, and certified the procedures of service and maintenance. Only then did we decide to resume operations,” said Omar.

He said the gearbox was replaced by the cable car corporation on the 4th or 5th day, and if they had tried to do this in a hurry, they would have started the gondola on the 5th day only. “But we discussed it wisely and waited for the certification of the company. Thankfully, this year a lot of tourists are coming. Even after the gondola stopped working, many tourists still came to Gulmarg. We were scared that after the closing of the gondola, Gulmarg would be abandoned,” he said.

The CM, however, didn’t disclose the contents of the interim report.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier formed a five-member committee to probe the circumstances that led to the malfunctioning of Gulmarg cable car services last month. The committee, headed by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited managing director Mahmood Ahmad Shah, was asked to submit its report within 10 days.

Both in summers and winters, Gondola is the main attraction for the tourists at the ski resort. Thousands of tourists used to take Gondola ride everyday prior to it developed snag. Officials said that the main reason behind the snag was breakdown of the gearbox.