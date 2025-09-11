Haryana: 30 persons injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Bhiwani

At least 30 persons, including women and children sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley overturned near Kudal Bass village in Bhiwani on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred near Kudal Bass village in Bhiwani on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred when migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were travelling to the fields of Shyam Kalan village from Kudal Bass village for cotton picking.

“The driver was driving the tractor at high speed and he suddenly jumped off the tractor after a bike came from the front side. The tractor-trolley fell into the road side and overturned,” said a migrant worker Mobein.

The injured were rushed to primary health centre, Jui from where injured persons were referred to Bhiwani civil hospital.

Jui police station house officer Sunil Kumar said that the incident occurred when the tractor driver tried to save a motorist and he lost control following which the tractor-trolley fell into the road side and overturned.

He said that no causality was reported and injured persons are out of danger, adding the statement of injured persons is yet to be recorded.