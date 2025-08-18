Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Haryana: 6 arrested in Nuh for 3 cyber fraud cases

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 07:00 am IST

Police have recovered mobile phones, fake SIMs, ATM cards and other digital evidence from their possession

Six suspected cyber criminals were arrested in Nuh in three different fraud cases for their involvement in duping people of lakhs of rupees, police said.

In all the three cases, technical evidence and digital footprints are yet to be examined. (HT File)
In all the three cases, technical evidence and digital footprints are yet to be examined. (HT File)

Police have recovered mobile phones, fake SIMs, ATM cards and other digital evidence from their possession.

According to the police, two brothers were arrested for allegedly duping people by giving them false promises of working from home for “Nataraj pencil company”.

The brothers -- Tauhid and Wahid, residents of Tirwada village in Nuh district, were found with two mobile phones with fake WhatsApp Facebook and Instagram accounts in the name of Rajiv Singh and Pooja Devi, they added.

Mohammad Tasleem, a resident of Ferozepur Dhahar village, was arrested in another cheating case.

In the third case, three men were arrested for allegedly running an illegal business of selling fake bank kits, ATM cards and SIM cards to cyber thugs.Police recovered fake ATM cards of UCO Bank, Union Bank and Indian Bank, VI and Airtel SIMs, Realme and Vivo phones from their possession, they added.

“In all the three cases, technical evidence and digital footprints are yet to be examined. We are questioning the accused,” said Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 6 arrested in Nuh for 3 cyber fraud cases
