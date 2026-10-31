Haryana AAP chief criticizes INDIA bloc, to hold march on November 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana president Sushil Gupta on Friday questioned the leadership of the INDIA bloc ahead of its November 1 rally in Delhi

The march, coinciding with Haryana Day, will begin at Mansarovar Park and culminate at Ambedkar Chowk. AAP members from across the state are expected to participate. (HT File)

Taking a swipe at INDIA Bloc, Gupta alleged that someone who could not manage his own party and its factions in the state could not be expected to lead the country. He said AAP parted ways with the INDIA bloc and was now aligned only with students, women, farmers and unemployed people.

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Alleging that the BJP had been forming governments with the help of the Election Commission rather than on the basis of its performance, Gupta targeted chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. He accused the CEC of acting in favour of the BJP and alleged that the views of other members of the poll panel were being ignored.

Gupta claimed that 34 lakh votes had been deleted in Haryana, 47 lakh in Delhi and nearly 14 crore across the country. He alleged that the exercise was aimed at weakening the opposition and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

The AAP leader said the party would organise a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Rohtak on November 1 to protest against what it termed vote theft and demand the CEC’s resignation. The march, coinciding with Haryana Day, will begin at Mansarovar Park and culminate at Ambedkar Chowk. AAP members from across the state are expected to participate.

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{{^usCountry}} Questioning the BJP’s decision to hold its own march in Rohtak on November 1, Gupta said AAP had informed the district administration and police in writing about its programme a month in advance. He alleged that the BJP shifted its programme from October 31 to November 1 out of concern over AAP’s mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the BJP’s decision to hold its own march in Rohtak on November 1, Gupta said AAP had informed the district administration and police in writing about its programme a month in advance. He alleged that the BJP shifted its programme from October 31 to November 1 out of concern over AAP’s mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

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