Haryana arhtiyas to go on indefinite strike from Monday

: The arhtiyas in Haryana will go on an indefinite strike from Monday against the government’s decision to trade basmati varieties on e-NAM portal, halting procurement operations in mandis across the state.

The Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas’ Association has urged the farmers to support their strike and do not bring their produce in the mandis from Monday until the government accepts their demands.

Haryana president of the arhtiyas’ association Ashok Gupta said they have decided to go on indefinite strike from September 19 as the government did not respond to their one-week ultimatum given during the Gohana meeting on September 10.

According to the arhtiyas, the government’s decision of making procurement on e-NAM portal mandatory is not justified as it has increased the burden on them and farmers as uploading all the details on the portal is time-consuming.

As per the schedule announced by the arhtiyas, on the first day of strike, they will convene meetings in their respective grain markets and also protest against the policies of the government.

On Tuesday, they will protest outside the residences of ministers and MLAs and hand over the memorandum of their demands. If they failed to get response from the government, on Wednesday, the arhtiyas from across the state will reach Karnal to protest at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence. The next decision will be made after a protest on September 21.

The arhtiyas are also demanding that the government should advance the procurement of parmal varieties by government agencies from September 20. They said that the early maturing varieties of parmal rice were ready to harvest but due to delay in procurement, the farmers were unable to sell their produce in the mandis.

The officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) said that the decision to ensure every grain of all basmati varieties be procured through e-NAM portal was taken to bring transparency in the procurement as the traders will have to pay 6.5 per cent levy on the trading via e-NAM portal.

However, the move may cost basmati growers heavily as due to the strike, they will not be able to sell their produce as the private traders have announced that they will not procure a single grain until their demands are accepted.

A senior officer from the HSAMB said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue and a meeting between representatives of arhtiyas’ association and Haryana agriculture minister is likely to be held at 5pm on Monday. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON