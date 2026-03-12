Haryana, Canada explore cooperation in AI for agriculture, smart governance

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday explored cooperation in smart governance and AI-based solutions for the agriculture sector in the state with the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce delegation. Expressing confidence in the future of such engagements, Saini said that this partnership has the potential to become a strong foundation for long-term and institutional cooperation between Haryana and Canada. (HT Photo)

While chairing a meeting with the delegation led by its president Prashant Srivastava, Saini said that in the present global economy, countries and regions that build partnerships based on knowledge, innovation, and technology are progressing rapidly. During the meeting, a number of sectors where Haryana and Canada can work together to create a strong model of shared progress and sustainable development were explored.

The CM said that the growing cooperation with Canada is a significant opportunity for Haryana. He said that the Haryana government is promoting digital and AI-based solutions to make governance more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric.

“Canada is among the global leaders in this field and collaboration in areas such as smart governance, data-driven decision making, healthcare optimisation, and AI-based solutions for the agriculture sector can significantly enhance governance and public service delivery,” he said.

Stating that the state government aims to make Haryana’s youth globally competitive, Saini said that Canada’s systems of applied learning, polytechnic education, and simulation-based training are internationally recognised, and partnerships in joint degree pathways, skill development programmes, experiential learning, and industry-integrated curriculum could create new opportunities for young people.

