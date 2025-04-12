Haryana: Class 12 boy married; father younger than son: No let-up in family ID goof-ups

Even as Samadhan Shivirs are being organised by the district officials across the state, scores of people in Haryana are struggling to correct errors in their Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) issued by the citizen resource information department. Even as Samadhan Shivirs are being organised by the district officials across the state, scores of people in Haryana are struggling to correct errors in their Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) issued by the citizen resource information department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The parents of a 16-year-old boy, Saurabh, a resident of Sultanpuria village in Sirsa, have been visiting various government offices for the last two years, to show him unmarried in the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Farmer Hawa Singh said that his son, Saurabh, who is studying in Class 12, was mistakenly shown married to an unknown girl, Ameena, 19, and the family is running from pillar to post to rectify the error.

“Even in the bank account, Ameena became the nominee of Saurabh. My son is just 16-year-old, and this is sheer harassment. We have raised our grievances with the Sirsa deputy commissioner, chief minister’s window and even we attended Samadhan Shivir, but to no avail,” the farmer added.

He said that the officials are asking them either to bring the death certificate of Ameena or bring divorce documents to make changes in the family IDs.

“We neither know Ameena nor my minor son is married. How is it possible to bring a death certificate of an unknown girl or divorce certificate? This family ID has become a nightmare for us,” he added.

A 46-year-old daily wager, Raju from Sirsa, said that he is unmarried and staying alone after the death of his parents.

“In my family ID, a 57-year-old woman is mistakenly shown as my wife and an 83-year-old unknown person as my son. Whenever I visit the public distribution system (PDS) shop to get ration being given to people living below the poverty line, the person running the shop sends me back saying your wife had already taken the ration,” he added.

He said that he has appraised district officials about his grievances.

Two weeks ago, HT reported about the plight of a labourer, Ramesh Kumar from Mahendergarh, whose income was mistakenly shown as ₹120 crore in the family ID.

Subhash Chander, who has charge of Sirsa additional deputy commissioner, said that he has received complaints of errors in family IDs, and he has directed the officials concerned to rectify the errors, adding if any official is found guilty, action will be initiated against him.