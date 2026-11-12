Haryana Congress to launch ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ campaign from today

The Haryana Congress will launch ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao Chaupal Abhiyan’ from November 12 to November 24, 2026, across the state.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh will undertake an extensive two-week statewide tour, participating in ‘chaupals’ to mobilise public opinion in defence of electoral integrity. (HT File)

A party spokesperson said the initiative was aimed at defending democracy, protect people’s voting rights and expose alleged electoral manipulation.

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All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh will undertake an extensive two-week statewide tour, participating in ‘chaupals’ across Haryana to directly engage with people and mobilise public opinion in defence of democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

The spokesperson said Congress maintains that the people’s mandate in favour of the party was subverted through a systematic conspiracy of electoral manipulation and ‘vote chori’, allegedly benefiting the BJP. The revelations and facts subsequently presented by leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding suspicious voter entries, duplicate voters, questionable addresses and large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls have further intensified concerns about the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

Congress has also questioned the role of chief election commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the Election Commission, under his leadership, has failed to ensure accountability and transparency in electoral matters, raising serious questions about its functioning and alleged proximity to the BJP’s political interests, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} The statewide campaign will witness the active participation of the entire senior leadership of Haryana Congress. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretaries Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, CWC permanent invitee Deepender Hooda, and former Haryana Congress presidents Birender Singh, Dharampal Malik, Ashok Tanwar and Udai Bhan will participate in these chaupals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statewide campaign will witness the active participation of the entire senior leadership of Haryana Congress. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretaries Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, CWC permanent invitee Deepender Hooda, and former Haryana Congress presidents Birender Singh, Dharampal Malik, Ashok Tanwar and Udai Bhan will participate in these chaupals. {{/usCountry}}

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