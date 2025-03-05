Menu Explore
Haryana: Cow vigilantes beat 2 men, dump them in canal; 1 dead, 5 held

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The truck driver and his helper were allegedly attacked over suspected cow smuggling; six suspects still at large

A man was beaten to death and another narrowly escaped after a group of cow vigilantes allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cow smuggling in Haryana’s Palwal district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of February 22 when a truck transporting cattle from Rajasthan to Lucknow lost its way and passed through Haryana’s Palwal district. (HT File)
According to police, the incident occurred on the night of February 22 when a truck transporting cattle from Rajasthan to Lucknow lost its way and passed through Haryana's Palwal district. (HT File)

The police have identified 11 accused in the case, five of whom have been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of February 22 when a truck transporting cattle from Rajasthan to Lucknow lost its way and passed through Palwal district.

“A group of bike-borne men stopped the vehicle, severely thrashed the driver, identified as Balkishan, and his helper, Sandeep. They later dumped them into a canal. While the driver managed to swim to safety, the helper’s body was recovered from the canal on Sunday,” Palwal deputy superintendent of police (Crime) Manoj Verma said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Sandeep suffered multiple grievous injuries, the DSP added.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Devraj, Nikhil, Naresh, Pawan, and Pankaj, hailing from the Palwal, Gurugram, and Nuh districts. Investigations are on to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects,” the DSP said.

“The truck driver had presented some documents related to the transportation of cows, which are currently being verified. Further action will be taken based on the findings.” the DSP said.

