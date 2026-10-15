Haryana exempts home secretary from pre-retirement

The Haryana government on Wednesday exempted senior IAS officer, Sudhir Rajpal from 2022 instructions that curtailed the powers of the administrative secretaries for disposing of cases involving tender processing, promotions, transfers, and disciplinary proceedings during the last two months before retirement.

Order allows him to exercise all powers enabling him to function as administrative secy till November 15. (HT File)

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The 2022 instructions intended to regulate the exercise of administrative authority over sensitive official decisions during the immediate period before an officer’s retirement.

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Rajpal who holds the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), home, finance and environment is due to retire on November 30.

An October 14 communication by chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi cited administrative exigencies for the exemption allowing Rajpal to exercise all the powers as an administrative secretary up to November 15, 2026.

The May 26, 2022 instructions which have been relaxed pertained to curtailing the powers of administrative secretaries in procurement matters including processing of tenders for allotment of work or release of payments and purchases, appointments, fresh recruitment of officials, promotions, transfers of officials, disciplinary actions where charges were proven during the last two months before an officer’s retirement.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the 2022 instructions, cases falling within these categories required submission to the chief secretary and the next competent authority for approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the 2022 instructions, cases falling within these categories required submission to the chief secretary and the next competent authority for approval. {{/usCountry}}

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The October 13 order from the chief secretary exempts Rajpal from these instructions and allows him to exercise all powers enabling him to function as administrative secretary till November 15.