As farmers up the ante over their demand to raise sugarcane prices to ₹600 per quintal, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will begin a permanent dharna (sit-in) in front of the residence of Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana in Radaur town of Yamunanagar district from Saturday.

A day after Mann’s request to join the protest, Charuni also showed interest and said the doors are open for any deliberations. (HT File) more less

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Yamunanagar president of BKU (Tikait), Subhash Gurjar, said that the farmers would gather in Radaur town and then march toward the minister’s residence.

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“We will begin a permanent day-and-night dharna after erecting a tent, demanding an increase in sugarcane prices. By raising the prices of the crop by only ₹15 per kg, the government has played a cruel joke with the farmers,” he said.

Union’s state president Rattan Mann said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been continuously protesting at sugar mills in every district across the state, as part of which a large gathering will be held in Jind.

Mann said the morcha along with several other farmer unions who have joined hands, will gherao the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2 if the demands are not met.

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{{^usCountry}} Another group of BKU, representing Charuni faction is already on a sit-in outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills in Yamunanagar since November 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another group of BKU, representing Charuni faction is already on a sit-in outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills in Yamunanagar since November 15. {{/usCountry}}

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Faction’s head Gurnam Singh Charuni participated at a protest site in Ambala’s Naraingarh. He claimed that the farmers will hamper mill operations, scheduled to start from November 23 and stop harvesting.

“At a government secret meeting to decide on sugarcane prices, it came to light that the farmers spend ₹455 as expenses incurred on per quintal of crop and we are being paid ₹430. We are just demanding ₹600, nothing below that,” the farmer leader said.

A day after Mann’s request to join the protest, Charuni also showed interest and said the doors are open for any deliberations where five members each from both groups can meet.

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