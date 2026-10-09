Haryana FDA launches drive to check quality of protein powders, energy drinks

Under the ongoing ‘drug-free Haryana’ campaign, the state government has shifted its focus to the quality of youth health products, which are witnessing growing use in the name of enhancing fitness and energy, officials said.

The FDA said that action will be taken against those selling such products to minor children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups without the advice of a doctor or dietician. (HT Photo for representation)

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As part of this broader initiative, the food and drug administration (FDA) of Haryana conducted a special state-wide enforcement drive simultaneously across all districts and inspected 61 establishments, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and chemist outlets. A total of 73 samples of “nutraceuticals, protein powders and energy drinks” were collected and these samples have been sent for testing to the state food laboratories in Chandigarh and Karnal, as well as National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratories.

“Further action will be determined on the basis of the test reports. If any sample is found to be unsafe, substandard, misbranded or non-compliant, strict action will be taken against the concerned manufacturer, distributor or seller as per the prescribed rules,” the FDA said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA said that in Rohtak, a product was seized which carried a “100% natural” claim, while mandatory details such as the expiry date, manufacturer’s address and FSSAI licence number were not provided. Action is being taken in such cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA said that in Rohtak, a product was seized which carried a “100% natural” claim, while mandatory details such as the expiry date, manufacturer’s address and FSSAI licence number were not provided. Action is being taken in such cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The FDA further said that action will be taken against those selling such products to minor children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups without the advice of a doctor or dietician.