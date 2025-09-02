Haryana field officials directed to stay put at headquarters till Sept 5

In view of meteorological warnings about heavy rains, the Haryana government has directed field officers to stay put at their headquarters and maintain vigil till September 5. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (File)

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in a communication to the divisional commissioners, range inspector generals and additional director generals of police, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and sub-divisional magistrates, said that the India Meteorological Department has given a forecast of heavy rains in different parts of Haryana in the coming days. The IMD has also issued alert regarding the possibility of localised flooding and related disruptions in various parts of the state.

During this period, no officials will be granted leave without the approval of the chief secretary or the home secretary, the communication said.