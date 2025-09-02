Search
Haryana field officials directed to stay put at headquarters till Sept 5

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:08 am IST

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in a communication to the divisional commissioners, range inspector generals and additional director generals of police, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and sub-divisional magistrates, said that the India Meteorological Department has given a forecast of heavy rains in different parts of Haryana in the coming days.

In view of meteorological warnings about heavy rains, the Haryana government has directed field officers to stay put at their headquarters and maintain vigil till September 5.

During this period, no officials will be granted leave without the approval of the chief secretary or the home secretary, the communication said.

