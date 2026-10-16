Haryana: Former sarpanch shoots dead son over property dispute in Jind

A former sarpanch allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old son following a dispute over the sale of an ancestral land in Taloda village of Jind district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Shivani, the Sadar Jind police registered a case against six people under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as, Murari Lal. According to the police, the accused identified as Madan Lal, a former sub-inspector of the Chandigarh Police allegedly fired five shots from his licensed pistol at his son killing him on the spot.

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According to the police, the accused, who has been living in Chandigarh for several years, arrived in Taloda village with Murari on Wednesday to sell their ancestral land. An argument reportedly broke out between the two over the proposed sale. After the land transaction, they returned to their family home in the village, where the dispute flared up again.

During the altercation, Madan Lal allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and fired five rounds at Murari. The latter sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to Sadar police station incharge Manish Kumar, the accused allegedly shot his son with his licensed firearm, killing him.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Shivani, the Sadar Jind police registered a case against six people under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Shivani, the Sadar Jind police registered a case against six people under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The police arrested the main accused, Madan Lal and produced him before a court which granted the police two days’ remand for further interrogation and investigation.