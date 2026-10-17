Haryana: Four booked for burning plastic, PVC wires in Jhajjar field

Jhajjar police have booked four people for allegedly burning plastic waste, PVC wires and other material in an open field near the Delhi-Rohtak highway in the Mandothi village of Jhajjar district, officials said on Friday. The action was taken on the complaint of regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board Dr Sunil Sheoran.

The police team reached the spot and found flames rising from the burning material, accompanied by thick smoke. The fire brigade was informed, and fire was brought under control. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The four people named in the FIR have been identified as Bhupesh alias Bhola, Nanhe, Ankit and Waseem. Police said the material and vehicles found at the site were taken into possession after the fire was extinguished and the premises were inspected.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to police, a team was patrolling around the Mandothi area in the early hours of October 16 when it received information that plastic, PVC wires and other waste were being burnt in fields around one kilometre from Mandothi village towards the Delhi-Rohtak highway.

The police team reached the spot and found flames rising from the burning material, accompanied by thick smoke. The fire brigade was informed, and fire was brought under control.

Police said sheets made by cutting iron drums, plastic residue, pieces of PVC wire and other material had been set on fire at the site. The waste was reportedly being burnt after being placed in iron drums. As per the police a case has been registered under Sections 223(a) (disobedience of an order by a public servant) and 280 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The FIR states that the incident occurred between the night of October 15 and the early hours of October 16.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

Read More