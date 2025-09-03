Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana gives 5-cr aid to flood-hit Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:06 am IST

In a separate communication to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his J&K counterpart Omar Abdullah, Saini assured that the Haryana government and people of the state stand with them in their efforts to provide succour to the affected populace

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced an aid of 5 crore each for rain-ravaged Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The aid would be given from the CM’s Relief Fund.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

In a separate communication to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his J&K counterpart Omar Abdullah, Saini assured that the Haryana government and people of the state stand with them in their efforts to provide succour to the affected populace.

An official spokesperson said that this assistance aims to provide immediate relief to affected families and strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both the states.

Saini also urged the chief ministers of both states to freely express any requirement for additional relief materials or assistance. “In this hour of disaster, the highest priority is to restore hope and provide relief to the affected people. The Haryana government will ensure its full contribution in this effort, so that no family feels left alone during this crisis,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana gives 5-cr aid to flood-hit Punjab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On