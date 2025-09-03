Haryana gives 5-cr aid to flood-hit Punjab

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced an aid of ₹5 crore each for rain-ravaged Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The aid would be given from the CM’s Relief Fund. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

In a separate communication to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his J&K counterpart Omar Abdullah, Saini assured that the Haryana government and people of the state stand with them in their efforts to provide succour to the affected populace.

An official spokesperson said that this assistance aims to provide immediate relief to affected families and strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both the states.

Saini also urged the chief ministers of both states to freely express any requirement for additional relief materials or assistance. “In this hour of disaster, the highest priority is to restore hope and provide relief to the affected people. The Haryana government will ensure its full contribution in this effort, so that no family feels left alone during this crisis,” he said.