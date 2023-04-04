Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13 Haryana districts to have new SPs

13 Haryana districts to have new SPs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The Haryana government has posted Abhishek Jorwal, who was ADC to governor, as SP Kaithal district. Arsh Verma, who was additional SP (Jind), has been posted as ADC to governor with additional charge of SP (Lokayukta), according to an official order of the Haryana home department.

The Haryana government on Monday posted new superintendents of police (SPs) in at least 13 districts of the state in a reshuffle involving about four dozen police officers.

Maqsood Ahmed, who was SP Kaithal will be SP Hansi; Himanshu Garg, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as SP Rohtak, while Ganga Ram Punia (SP Karnal) will now hold the charge of SP Hisar.

Anshu Singla (DCP/headquarters, Gurugram) has been posted as DCP (West- Sonepat), Rajesh Kumar (SP Rewari) will hold the post of SP/ACB and Lokender Kumar (SP Hisar) has been posted as SP Palwal.

The spokesperson said that Nitika Gahlaut (SP Hansi) has been posted as SP of Dadri, Arpit Jain (SP Sirsa) will now be SP of Jhajjar districts, while Shashank Kumar (SP Panipat) will be SP of Karnal district with additional charge of SP/HSNCB.

Narendra Bijarniya (SP Jind) will be SP Bhiwani, Udai Singh Meena (SP Rohtak) to hold the post of SP Sirsa, and Ajit Shekhawat (SP Bhiwani) will be SP Panipat.

Deepak Saharan (DCP West Gurugram) has been posted as SP Rewari, while Sumit Kumar will be SP of Jind district.

Virender Vij, who was DCP (East, Gurugram) will be DCP/traffic Gurugram, Deepak Gahlawat, who was SP Dadri, has been posted as DCP/headquarters, Gurugram, and Waseem Akaram (SP Jhajjar) on transfer will be SP/ACB with additional charge of SP/STF.

Nitika Khattar, additional SP, Gohana (Sonepat), has been posted as SP/HSNCB Panchkula and Kulvinder Singh, posted as IG (HAP Madhuban) with additional charge of IG railway and commando. Om Parkash, DIG law and order has been posted as joint CP (Faridabad).

Kulvinder Singh has been posted as IG/HAP, Madhuban with additional charge of IG, railway and commando.

Nitish Aggarwal has been posted as DCP/East, Gurugram with additional charge of in-charge mirror emergency response centre (MERC).

