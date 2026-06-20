Haryana govt’s austerity rules ‘mere posturing’, says Sampat

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patron Sampat Singh on Friday dismissed the Haryana government’s austerity and resource-management directives as “mere posturing”. The INLD leader demanded a reduction in the “large number of advisors and officials” in the BJP government in Haryana “availing themselves of government perks and facilities”. (HT File)

The former Haryana finance minister, while criticising the ruling BJP for “hypocritically preaching cost-cutting and energy conservation”, said the government is simultaneously holding extravagant mega-events and rallies, accusing it of “double standards”.

“On one hand, the government advises departments to cut costs, save electricity, and discourages others from holding rallies and public meetings; on the other, it promotes unnecessary and extravagant spending itself and holds mega events,” Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

On June 10, the Haryana government issued a comprehensive set of austerity and resource-management guidelines applicable to government departments, public sector undertakings and local bodies. The measures, which came into immediate effect, will remain operational till September, the government order had said. The measures seek to reduce dependence on imported resources and promote sustainable practices across the state.

Singh suggested that the government should first reduce its own expenses by downsising ministerial staff and administrative setups, following the model which was adopted by former chief minister late Om Prakash Chautala.

The INLD leader demanded a reduction in the “large number of advisors and officials” in the BJP government in Haryana “availing themselves of government perks and facilities”.

“While lakhs of educated youths in Haryana face severe unemployment, certain retired IAS officers are repeatedly granted service extensions and reappointed to lucrative posts,” he said.

Singh said these officers have been allotted multiple government residences and vehicles, and the BJP government has effectively become a haven for retired IAS officers. “Such appointments place an additional burden on the state budget, while unemployed youths continue to endure financial and mental stress. If the government wishes to cut costs, it should relieve these officers of their duties and send them home,” he said.

The INLD leader noted that “retired officers, along with politically appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, members, and advisors, have been appointed across approximately 111 boards, corporations, authorities, committees, and other government bodies”.

He demanded a review of these appointments and the abolition of unnecessary posts to save on expenses related to salaries, allowances, offices, vehicles, housing, staff, and other perks.