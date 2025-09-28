Haryana hikes procurement price of millets

The Haryana government has decided to increase the procurement price of millet being purchased by its agencies by ₹50 per quintal. The spokesperson said that earlier the procurement price was ₹2,150 per quintal, and ₹625 per quintal was transferred to farmers’ accounts. (HT File)

A food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department spokesperson said that millet will now be procured at ₹2,200 per quintal and ₹575 per quintal will be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

With this decision, farmers will receive a total payment of ₹2,775 per quintal for millet procured by the government, matching the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Centre.

The spokesperson said that earlier the procurement price was ₹2,150 per quintal, and ₹625 per quintal was transferred to farmers’ accounts.

“If private traders purchase millet from farmers in the state through the e-Kharid system at a rate higher than ₹2,200 per quintal, the government will still pay farmers ₹575 per quintal under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. In such cases, farmers will benefit by receiving an amount higher than the MSP fixed by the Centre,” the spokesperson said.

A total of 92 mandis and procurement centres have been set up for millet procurement across the state. The procurement of millet in the state is being done by HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

The spokesperson said that this year, about 5.06 lakh farmers in the state have registered themselves for millet procurement on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.