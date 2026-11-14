Haryana invites applications for good governance awards with November 25 as deadline

The Haryana government has notified the Haryana Good Governance Awards Scheme 2026 to recognise government officers and employees who have demonstrated exceptional performance and introduced innovative practices in public administration. The initiative aims to promote transparency, innovation and administrative efficiency in government functioning.

A maximum of five awards may be conferred in each category. (HT File)

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An official spokesperson said outstanding officers and employees would be honoured with cash awards, trophies and certificates of appreciation under the scheme. The last date for submitting applications is November 25, 2026.

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The spokesperson said awards at the state level would be presented in two categories—state flagship awards and state awards. A maximum of five awards may be conferred in each category.

The scheme covers eligible employees working in Haryana government departments, boards, corporations, statutory authorities, missions, societies, institutions, universities and public sector undertakings of the state government.

Employees belonging to groups A, B, C and D are eligible to apply. Contractual employees appointed through various modes specified in the notification will also be eligible for consideration, the spokesperson said.

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