Union minister of culture and tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Friday that Shri Kapal Mochan Mela symbolises the country’s ancient religious traditions, spiritual consciousness, and rich cultural heritage.

The guests also paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and then visited the Kapal Mochan, Rin Mochan, and Surajkund lakes. (HT Photo) more less

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He said such religious events not only pass on our faith and traditions to the new generation but also strengthen social harmony. The sacred land of Kapal Mochan holds historical and religious significance, and devotees from across the country arrive here with faith and belief.

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The Union minister was addressing the devotees present at the inauguration of the Shri Kapal Mochan-Shri Adi Badri 2026 Mela in Bilaspur, Yamunanagar. The ceremony was presided over by Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda.

The guests also opened a state-level exhibition at the fair and visited the stalls of various departments and the handicraft market set up by the district administration.

They also paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and then visited the Kapal Mochan, Rin Mochan, and Surajkund lakes.

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{{^usCountry}} In this series, the chief guest inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹187 crore, presenting them to the people of the state. These include 16 new Amrit Pharmacies, where life-saving medicines will be available to the public at discounted rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this series, the chief guest inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹187 crore, presenting them to the people of the state. These include 16 new Amrit Pharmacies, where life-saving medicines will be available to the public at discounted rates. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of new tanks in 11 waterworks and the rehabilitation of the old sewer line in Jagadhri city.

Saini on Saturday will also lay the foundation stone for one of Kurukshetra’s most important projects — the PWD Rest House — to be built at a cost of ₹120 crore near holy Brahma Sarovar. After the programme, he will flag off 26 new fire brigade vehicles as part of the fire department’s modernisation initiative.

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