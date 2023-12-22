close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: NDRI bags Research Leadership Award

Haryana: NDRI bags Research Leadership Award

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 22, 2023 09:40 PM IST

The award was presented to Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI by Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and was organised by Agriculture Today Group for making noticeable contributions in research achievements, generated resources and established networks

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, received Research Leadership Award 2023 at the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Research Leadership Award 2023 was awarded to ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, during the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
The Research Leadership Award 2023 was awarded to ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, during the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The award was presented to Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI by Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, for making noticeable contributions in research achievements, generating resources and establishing networks.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Speaking at the occasion, Singh said that NDRI is a premier research and education institute of the country and has developed considerable expertise in different areas of dairy production, processing, management and human resource development.

“The institute has completed its journey of 100 years in 2022. During these years, NDRI has made remarkable accomplishments, including groundbreaking research in cloning, rapid methods for quality testing of milk, animal feed technology, and the creation of innovative dairy products. This institute continues to be a driving force in revolutionising the dairy industry. More than 80 technologies developed at the Institute have been commercialised,” he said.

NDRI has also secured significant external funding from renowned international and national agencies such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Bank, and various government departments and councils such as department of animal husbandry and dairying, ministry of food processing industries, department of biotechnology, department of science and technology, and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out