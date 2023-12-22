Haryana: NDRI bags Research Leadership Award

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, received Research Leadership Award 2023 at the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday. The Research Leadership Award 2023 was awarded to ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, during the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The award was presented to Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI by Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, for making noticeable contributions in research achievements, generating resources and establishing networks.

Speaking at the occasion, Singh said that NDRI is a premier research and education institute of the country and has developed considerable expertise in different areas of dairy production, processing, management and human resource development.

“The institute has completed its journey of 100 years in 2022. During these years, NDRI has made remarkable accomplishments, including groundbreaking research in cloning, rapid methods for quality testing of milk, animal feed technology, and the creation of innovative dairy products. This institute continues to be a driving force in revolutionising the dairy industry. More than 80 technologies developed at the Institute have been commercialised,” he said.

NDRI has also secured significant external funding from renowned international and national agencies such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Bank, and various government departments and councils such as department of animal husbandry and dairying, ministry of food processing industries, department of biotechnology, department of science and technology, and the Indian Council of Medical Research.