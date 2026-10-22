Haryana needs a ‘full-time CM’, not one ‘busy with Punjab politics’: Rao Narender

Haryana Congress on Wednesday launched a multi-barrel attack against the state government as it completed two years of its third consecutive term in power on October 17, with the principal opposition party demanding a “factual account” of the poll promises from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh along with MPs and MLAs addressing a press conference in Sirsa on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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In a coordinated offensive akin to carpet bombing, senior Congress leaders held press conferences in 13 different locations with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing the media in Delhi and the state party chief Rao Narender Singh in Sirsa.

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Taking a dig at chief minister Nayab Saini’s Punjab visits, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief said that the people of Haryana entrusted him with the responsibility of governing the state, but it appeared that Punjab politics was receiving greater priority in his political engagements than Haryana’s problems.

“Haryana needs a full-time chief minister, not a part-time one, who remains present in the state, listens to the concerns of farmers, youth, traders, employees and ordinary citizens, and works to resolve them,” he said, raising a question mark over the state government’s performance and promises made ahead of October 2024 assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Accusing the state government of failing to maintain law and order and resolving farmers’ grievances, the HPCC chief alleged that “unemployment and corruption” were on the rise while the government was unable to deal with “alleged scams, drug abuse” and issues concerning health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accusing the state government of failing to maintain law and order and resolving farmers’ grievances, the HPCC chief alleged that “unemployment and corruption” were on the rise while the government was unable to deal with “alleged scams, drug abuse” and issues concerning health. {{/usCountry}}

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“Instead of merely making claims about its achievements, the government must present a factual account of its election promises before the people,” Singh said, pointing out that people across the state are struggling with crime, unemployment, farmers’ problems, corruption and the poor state of public services.

“During the assembly elections, the BJP made major promises to every section of society. The government must now explain how many promises have been fulfilled, how many are under implementation and what timelines have been set for completing the remaining commitments.”

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Referring to BJP’s claim about procurement of 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP), the HPCC chief demanded that the government must publish details of procurement of each crop, the number of farmers who benefited and the status of payments. He said the government must explain how many of the 5 lakh urban and rural houses promised have been sanctioned, how many have been completed and how many have been handed over to beneficiaries.