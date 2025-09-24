Haryana: No clarity about major changes in CMR policy, say rice millers

Even as the Haryana minister of food supplies, civil and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday assured the rice millers that their demands will be met within 15 days, the millers, however, are still reluctant to register under the Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) Policy, saying that they have no clarity on the changes in the policy. The millers, however, are still reluctant to register under the Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) Policy, saying that they have no clarity on the changes in the policy.

The minister met the millers at a programme organised by Haryana Rice Millers Association in Pehowa to listen to their demands.

Nagar assured them that the chief minister has extended the March 15 bonus to June 30 and waived hoarding charges for the year 2024-25.

He said that the government will resolve the problems of the rice millers and they on their part should ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty during the ongoing paddy procurement.

Nagar said that the Union government has assured the rice millers of prompt payment and also assured them of addressing the storage shortage at FCI warehouses within the next two years.

Despite the assurances, the association members are still reluctant to register under the CMR policy, raising doubts over the smooth procurement process.

Under the policy, procurement agencies purchase paddy and allot it to millers, who must return 67% rice with 1% fortified rice kernels (FRK).

Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association president Sourabh Gupta said that there is still no clarity about the major change in the policy regarding the reduction of permissible broken rice from 25% to 10%.

“The government compensates only ₹3.30 per quintal, while the actual cost is upto ₹25 per quintal. Moreover, there should be a physical verification of transporters, who get tenders despite not having vehicles. Thus during peak season, we have to hire our own vehicles at higher costs,” he added.

Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association president Amarjit Chhabra said that the minister has given assurance on many issues like rescheduling of bonus and shortage of space, but the major problem of broken rice still remains.

Chhabra said that they will meet the minister on Wednesday for more clarity on all the issues hoping for a solution soon.