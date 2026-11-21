The Haryana government on Friday directed departments to conduct a comprehensive audit of their online portals and digital payment systems to identify technical vulnerabilities for preventing financial fraud and safeguarding public funds. The audit will examine weaknesses in payment processes, fund transfers between bank accounts and the exchange of transaction related data between government portals and banking platforms.

The chief secretary asked banking and technology experts to examine different methods of financial fraud, including the potential misuse of artificial intelligence. (HT File) more less

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Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi who chaired a high level meeting attended by representatives of 25 public and private sector banks, government departments and information technology experts said banks and government departments must work together to prevent unauthorised transactions involving public money and its transfer to other accounts. The chief secretary said the state government makes substantial payments under various welfare schemes, development projects and departmental expenditure, making it essential to ensure the technical security of digital payment systems.

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He asked banks to work closely with the departments concerned to conduct technical examinations of payment gateways, application programming interface (API) integrations and other electronic channels used for transferring government funds.

Rastogi said banks, as custodians of public funds, had a responsibility to ensure that payments reached the intended beneficiaries and designated accounts. He emphasised the need for stronger preventive safeguards and accountability in handling public money.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief secretary asked banking and technology experts to examine different methods of financial fraud, including the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), and recommend practical measures to prevent such activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief secretary asked banking and technology experts to examine different methods of financial fraud, including the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), and recommend practical measures to prevent such activities. {{/usCountry}}

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He directed banks and government departments to continue consultations with their technical teams and submit concrete recommendations to the finance department.

Additional chief secretary, finance, Sudhir Rajpal said financial controls at sensitive points where government payment systems interface with banking platforms should be strengthened

He said regular monitoring of transactions, verification of payment details and timely reconciliation of bank accounts must be ensured. Recommendations received from banks and technology experts would be examined in consultation with the departments concerned before necessary corrective measures were taken.

Officials also raised the issue of potential discrepancies in the exchange of transaction-related data between government portals and banking platforms. They stressed the need to strengthen payment verification procedures and regular account reconciliation to maintain the accuracy of financial records.

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