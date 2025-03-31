Haryana plans to complete land mapping project by August

The Haryana government has set August 2025 deadline to complete the ambitious land mapping project and the work of updating “tatima” on the “Bhu-Naksha” portal. Under this project 440 additional villages (20 villages in each district) have been identified for updating the tatima (a detailed sketch or map of a plot of land) and the work has already begun in these villages by the districts and the Survey of India department. In this connection, additional chief secretary (ACS) and financial commissioner of revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra, held a review meeting. (HT File)

“The state government will also soon purchase the necessary IT infrastructure to update the complete record of this project online and upload it onto the portal. This project is expected to be completed by August 2025,” an official spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Yashpal, director, land records, informed that the large-scale mapping work in the state is progressing swiftly. As part of this project, the Svamitva Yojana has been successfully completed, and the focus has now shifted to mapping agricultural land and urban areas.

This mapping initiative is expected to assist the Haryana government in accurately demarcating land, allowing for precise identification of each land parcel, tracking changes, and detecting any illegal encroachments.

As part of this project, the state government purchased 300 rovers in 2023, which have been distributed across all districts. These rovers will facilitate easy land identification by connecting to a network of 19 CORS (continuously operating reference station) stations established by the Union government throughout the state. In this regard, the Survey of India has trained 88 kanungos and 335 patwaris, including master trainers, across all 22 districts on the use of these rovers, ensuring they can be effectively utilised at the local level.

“Under this project, the tatima updation work is also progressing rapidly. Recently, the tatima updation for 22 pilot villages was completed by the districts in collaboration with HARSAC. One village from each of the 22 districts will be made available online on the Bhu-Naksha portal on a pilot basis,” the spokesperson said.

The financial commissioner revenue Sumita Misra directed that these 22 villages will be launched as part of the pilot programme on May 15. The primary goal of this initiative is to enhance transparency in land demarcation, which will greatly benefit farmers and landowners.