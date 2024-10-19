Haryana: Rajesh Khullar appointed chief principal secretary to CM

The Haryana government has appointed former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as the chief principal secretary to the chief minister. Khullar, who has also served as the chief principal secretary to the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has been given the rank and status of a cabinet minister. His term will be co-terminus with the term of the chief minister, mentioned an order issued by the chief secretary. Rajesh Khullar

The retired IAS officer was on March 12 also reappointed as chief principal secretary to CM Nayab Saini when the latter replaced Khattar. Since his term was co-terminus with the term of the CM, fresh orders were issued for his appointment on October 17 evening.

The 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, Khullar superannuated on August 31, 2023 and a day later he was appointed as chief principal secretary to then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Prior to retirement, he had a stint in the World Bank as an executive director.

His re-appointment underscores the trust and reliance placed in him by the BJP leadership. Khullar is expected to play a crucial role in guiding the Nayab Singh Saini government’s policies, ensuring that the CM’s vision is seamlessly implemented across departments.

Known for his strategic thinking and ability to manage complex governance issues, he has been instrumental in shaping an array of key policy initiatives during his tenure as chief principal secretary to CM in the run up to the Haryana assembly elections.

“One of Khullar’s most notable strengths is his ability to streamline decision-making processes, aligning administrative goals with political vision. His close understanding of Haryana’s socio-political fabric and economic challenges has enabled him to provide valuable insights, helping the government navigate through different crises,” said a former Haryana chief secretary, asking not to be identified.

