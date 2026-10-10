Chandigarh, The Haryana government on Saturday released ₹212 crore into the accounts of 10.10 lakh women beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi scheme.

Haryana releases over 200 cr under Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi scheme for women beneficiaries

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said it is the twelfth instalment of the scheme and with this, cumulative disbursements have reached ₹2,466 crore.

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Eligible women belonging to families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh receive ₹2,100 per month under the scheme.

Last month, the government expanded its coverage as it raised the annual family income eligibility limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh.

On this occasion, a woman beneficiary of the Deen Dayal Lado scheme expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister, saying the assistance enabled her to meet her children's medical needs and provide them with basic necessities.

Saini also facilitated the direct transfer of ₹1,131 crore into the accounts of 35,13,295 beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes, including the Old Age Samman Allowance, disability allowance and other social security pensions.

He said the government transformed benefit delivery by adopting a proactive model. Eligibility is determined automatically using the Parivar Pehchan Patra database, enabling eligible citizens to receive pensions without submitting applications or making repeated visits to government offices.

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{{^usCountry}} He also released ₹158 crore to 4,222 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana scheme, saying that the total assistance under the scheme reached ₹3,479 crore, benefiting 92,220 families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also released ₹158 crore to 4,222 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana scheme, saying that the total assistance under the scheme reached ₹3,479 crore, benefiting 92,220 families. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the DAYALU scheme, the state government provides financial assistance to a family with an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh in case of death or permanent disability of a member.

Saini also released ₹34.79 crore as price-difference compensation to 3,384 potato and cauliflower growers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

Compensation for potatoes was released to growers in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Sirsa, while compensation for cauliflower was released to growers in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

The chief minister also launched an online registration portal for alloting 2,651 new fair price shops across the state. He said that interested eligible applicants could register through the portal.

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Of the new ration depots, 33 per cent have been reserved for women. The initiative will further strengthen the state's public distribution system and improve services for eligible citizens, he said.

Saini said paddy procurement commenced in 278 mandis across Haryana on September 29 and will continue until November 15.

Common paddy is being procured at a minimum support price of ₹2,441 per quintal, while Grade A paddy is being procured at ₹2,461 per quintal.

Saini said paddy arrivals in the mandis reached 14.25 lakh metric tonnes as of October 9. Of this, 8.35 lakh metric tonnes had been procured, and 2.18 lakh metric tonnes had been lifted. Payments amounting to ₹398 crore have been released to 19,155 farmers.

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