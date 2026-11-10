Haryana: Road accident victims to get cashless treatment of over 1 lakh

The Central government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Rahat Yojana with the objective of providing timely medical treatment to those injured in road accidents and preventing delays in treatment due to financial constraints. An official spokesperson said that every eligible road accident victim will be provided cashless treatment up to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh. This facility will be available for up to seven days from the date of the accident.

The Supreme Court has directed all states and Union territories to take necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the PM Rahat Yojana. (HT File)

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The spokesperson said that the PM Rahat Yojana has been launched under the statutory provisions of Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide immediate medical assistance to road accident victims and ensure that lack of money does not become an obstacle to the treatment of any injured person.

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Regarding the scheme’s effective implementation, the Supreme Court has issued directions in its order dated May 26, 2026. The Supreme Court has directed all states and Union territories to take necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the PM Rahat Yojana. It has also laid special emphasis on creating awareness among road users and the general public about the cashless treatment facility available under the scheme.

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