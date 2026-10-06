Haryana sportspersons played key role in India’s golden run at Asian Games 2026: Saini

Haryana’s sports persons played a key role in India’s impressive medal-winning campaign in Asian Games, with the state accounting for 14 of the country’s 21 gold medals, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday, congratulating all the participants from across the country for their outstanding performance.

Haryana’s athletes won a total of 32 medals at the Asian Games 2026, bringing pride to both the state and the country. (HT File)

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The Indian contingent finished fourth in the medal standings with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

Five players of Haryana won gold medals in individual events, while nine won gold medals in team events. This includes two women players from the state who won gold medals in individual events, while six women players won gold medals in team events. Haryana’s athletes won a total of 32 medals at the Asian Games 2026, the state government said.

“The athletes from Haryana have brought laurels to not only the state but the entire country through their talent, hard work, discipline and determination. Their achievement will inspire crores of young people across the country,” said Saini in a statement, who is on an official visit to Singapore. “Haryana is proud of the achievements of its players,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said India’s performance at the Asian Games reflected the country’s sporting talent and strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said India’s performance at the Asian Games reflected the country’s sporting talent and strength. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana’s athletes, he said, delivered outstanding performances on the international sporting stage, showcasing the state’s strong sporting culture and its rich pool of talent.

Players excelled in both individual and team events

An official spokesperson said that Haryana’s athletes played a special role in India’s gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games as the state’s sportspersons excelled in both individual and team events, winning 14 gold medals.

The spokesperson said that four players from the state won silver medals in individual events, while five players won silver medals in team events.

Similarly, eight players from Haryana won bronze medals in individual events, while others won bronze in team events, adding to India’s overall medal tally.

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Haryana’s athletes won a total of 32 medals at the Asian Games 2026, bringing pride to both the state and the country.

The chief minister also congratulated all Indian athletes, coaches, support staff and everyone associated with the contingent who represented the country at the Asian Games, and wished them a bright and successful future.