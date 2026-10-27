Haryana starts ‘Mission SAFALTA’ to improve Class 10, 12 board results

Haryana education department has launched “Mission SAFALTA” (Student Achievement Focused Academic Learning Targeted Action), a plan to improve Class 10 and 12 board examination results, double the number of schools achieving a 100% pass rate and ensure that no government school records a zero pass percentage.

Framework proposes classifying schools into red, yellow and green zones based on their mid-term results. (HT File)

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Under this initiative, the education department has developed a school-level framework for academic improvement, assessment, alignment and accountability. But all schools will have the liberty to devise and implement their own school-specific strategies based on the designed framework, keeping in view students’ learning levels, academic needs and local circumstances.

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The department also outlined a seven-pillar framework, focusing on identifying learning gaps, providing additional academic support, improving revision methods, maximum use of academic time and closely monitoring performance with active participation of parents.

According to principal secretary (school education), Vijay Singh Dahiya, who is the spirit behind this initiative, the objective of “Mission SAFALTA” is to ensure that every government school student succeeds, every school improves and no student is left behind.

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{{^usCountry}} “The framework calls for dividing students into three groups according to their academic performance,” said Dahiya, who on October 22 shared the details of his action plan with school heads and all district education officers (DEOs). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The framework calls for dividing students into three groups according to their academic performance,” said Dahiya, who on October 22 shared the details of his action plan with school heads and all district education officers (DEOs). {{/usCountry}}

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“The core objectives are achieving zero failures, doubling the number of schools achieving 100% pass percentage and improving the cumulative scores and pass metrics of all students.”

The students scoring below 50% in mid-term and class tests will receive special support to strengthen basic concepts and secure minimum passing competencies. Those scoring between 50 and 80% will be guided toward better understanding of subjects and improved answer-writing skills, while students scoring above 80% will be encouraged to aim for 90% or higher.

In his directions Dahiya stressed weekly tests will be a key part of the strategy. Schools will conduct written tests every Saturday to assess students’ understanding and identify mistakes that lead to loss of marks.

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The plan also recommends weekly objective-type, open-book tests for students who need additional help. Teachers will prepare short revision notes, arrange repeated practice of diagrams and focus on answer presentation. Another vital part of the programme is to dip into previous five years’ board examination question papers to identify recurring topics.

Schools have also been advised to give priority to basic concepts and relatively easier topics that account for around 40 to 50% of theory marks.

Dahiya said that the aim is to help students build confidence for the board examination and maximise their scoring potential.

Half yearly exams will be held to identify struggling students who will undergo compulsory remedial classes, while in pre-board exams ongoing learning gaps will be assessed. And students who fail to clear board examinations and are placed in the compartment category will be offered summer remedial camps to prepare for supplementary examinations and boost state pass percentage.

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The framework proposes classifying schools into red, yellow and green zones on the basis of their mid-term results. Schools with a pass percentage below 50% will fall in the red zone and receive immediate intervention and regular mentoring. Schools with results between 50 and 80% will be placed in the yellow zone with a target of elevating performance into the higher tier, while those recording more than 80% will come under the green zone. Their performance will be reviewed to identify areas for achieving 100% results.

To ensure that students get sufficient time for preparation, the department has proposed a zero-interruption period from January 1 until the completion of board examinations. During this period, non-academic activities for Classes 10 and 12 will be restricted, except Republic Day celebrations. Teachers assigned to board classes will also be kept away from non-academic duties so that they can focus on teaching, revision and clearing students’ doubts.

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Officials said that school heads will be responsible for ensuring that classes run according to the timetable. The teaching time lost because of official duties or alternative arrangements will be compensated, while schools facing a shortage of subject teachers have been advised to use video lessons, digital boards, projectors and other information and communication technology equipment to continue teaching.

Principals will review school performance through a scorecard every fortnight, while subject teachers will maintain records of students’ existing performance and prepare simplified study material wherever required.

Parent-teacher meetings will be held after half-yearly and pre-board examinations to discuss students’ results and the steps needed to improve them.

The department has called for 30-day recovery plans for red-zone schools and fortnightly reviews of subject-wise pass percentages and average marks. Schools will also track syllabus completion, revision and students at risk of failing.

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DEOs have been directed to conduct regular school visits, interact with heads and teachers, review individual students’ progress and ensure timely corrective action.

“The framework is indicative and not exhaustive,” said the officials, pointing out that it allows schools to introduce additional measures according to local needs and available resources.

The department has urged schools to treat the mission as a time-bound priority, with the overall aim of improving learning outcomes and ensuring better board examination results through planned intervention and continuous monitoring.