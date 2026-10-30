Haryana: Sugarcane prices hiked to 430 per quintal, farmers slam decision

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced ₹35 per quintal hike in sugarcane prices over the next two years even as under the revised rates the farmers in 2026-27 crushing season will receive ₹430 per quintal, up from ₹415 per quintal in 2025-26 season.

The chief minister said the decision is expected to increase the sugarcane price and will help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision has drawn criticism from farmers’ unions in Haryana, who termed it as inadequate, demanding that the rate be raised to ₹600 per quintal amid rising cultivation costs and higher sugar prices.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Under the revised rates, farmers currently receive ₹15 more per quintal in 2026-27 season compared to the 2025-26 season, while the price will be further increased by ₹20—up to ₹450 per quintal in 2027-28.

“ With this, the sugarcane price will rise by a total of ₹35 per quintal over two years,” said the chief minister.

However, BKU Charuni spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “The hike is meagre and does not even cover the increase in input costs. We had already told the government that farmers would not sow sugarcane if the State Agreed Price (SAP) was not raised to ₹600 per quintal.” He added that the union would convene a meeting to decide its future course of action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre. At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of ₹35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately ₹10,000 to ₹11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26 price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre. At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of ₹35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately ₹10,000 to ₹11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26 price. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister said the decision is expected to increase the sugarcane price and will help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs.

BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann also rejected the increase, calling it an insult to the farming community and alleging that it reflected the government’s anti-farmer approach. Mann said that the BKU (Tikiat) has called a meeting on October 31 in Karnal to work out a strategy to oppose the government’s decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whereas, BKU (Charuni) has called a protest on Friday at the residence of agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in Radaur against the revised rate. The union has asked farmers to assemble at the Radaur grain market.

The farmer leaders urged the government to reconsider its decision and announce a higher rate, saying the increase was too small to provide meaningful relief to growers.