Charkhi Dadri’s Anurag Sangwan bags top position in NDA entrance

Seventeen-year-old Anurag Sangwan of Chandeni village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district topped the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam held in September 2022, results of which were declared on Monday. Seventeen-year-old Anurag Sangwan of Chandeni village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district topped the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam held in September 2022, results of which were declared on Monday. (HT Photo)

He had recently given Class-12 exams. A single child, Anurag comes from a family of teachers. Though his father Jivak Sangwan is a manager in an automobile company in Gurugram, his mother is a mathematics teacher in a private school. Since his childhood, Anurag was influenced by his grandfather, who had retired as a social science teacher from his native village’s government school in 2003, while his grandmother also taught children.

Jivak said Anurag is a brilliant student and used internet smartly to gain knowledge and relied on self-study.

“Anurag had undergone a 10-day personality development training from Nagpur. He had secured 99.9% marks in Class 10,” he added.

Anurag, who came closer to realise his dream of joining the defence forces, said, “My mother helped me a lot in mathematics, which is my favourite subject. I owe this success to my teachers, parents, grandparents and friends. I am fully ready to serve the nation.”

Jivak, along with his wife and son, had in 2003 relocated to Gurugram where Anurag was brought up.

BJP’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh also took to Twitter to congratulate Anurag. “Got the news that Anurag Sangwan of Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri bagged first position in UPSC’s NDA exam. The entire state feels proud of your success. I wish for your good future,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Chandeni village is known for sending maximum number of youths to the armed forces in Haryana. This village has given 29 commissioned officers to the armed forces while 21 bravehearts from Chandeni have laid their lives in the service of the nation.