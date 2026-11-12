Haryana to convert 70% investment MoUs into actual projects: Minister

Haryana government has set a target of converting 70% of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed under the new industrial policy into actual projects.

123 MoUs worth ₹2.3 lakh crore and additional MoUs worth ₹9,600 crore signed. (HT File)

State industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday said that translating MoUs into actual projects on the ground is a top priority of the state government.

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Singh who held a meeting with officials of the Industries department said that after the recent roadshows and launch of the new industrial policy in June, 123 MoUs worth ₹2.3 lakh crore and additional MoUs worth ₹9,600 crore have been signed by the state government. “Work has already commenced on MoUs involving investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. Officials have been directed to extend support to investors and ensure regular follow up on investment proposals,” the minister said.

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce Amit Kumar Agrawal said that regular follow-up is being carried out on the MoUs signed under the new policy during roadshows held in Japan, Singapore, Mumbai, Karnal and Gurugram. A dedicated team has been constituted to facilitate the availability of private land to investors, in addition to industrial estates developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Land options are also being made available in private industrial parks. Four Udyog Sathis have been appointed in each district to provide investors with necessary information and assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} Agrawal said that a subsidy of ₹5 lakh is available under the Plug and Play Policy for MSMEs. Under the revised approach, investors will participate as buyers rather than sellers. In addition, proposals for the Haryana Multi-Modal Logistics Plan and the Haryana EV-Cargo Logistics Scheme have also been prepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agrawal said that a subsidy of ₹5 lakh is available under the Plug and Play Policy for MSMEs. Under the revised approach, investors will participate as buyers rather than sellers. In addition, proposals for the Haryana Multi-Modal Logistics Plan and the Haryana EV-Cargo Logistics Scheme have also been prepared. {{/usCountry}}

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Agrawal said that HSIIDC has proposed to develop an Urban Hidden Park across approximately 250 acres in Manesar, on the lines of Delhi’s Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and other international parks. Work on the first phase, covering 83 acres, will commence initially. An agency has been asked to prepare the request for proposal (RFP) for the project. The park will serve as green lungs for Gurugram.