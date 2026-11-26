The Haryana vidhan sabha will hold a special session to mark Constitution Day on Thursday.
The vidhan sabha secretariat spokesperson said the House proceedings will begin at 11am with obituary references, followed by an adjournment at 11.15am. A special programme will be organised during the break, featuring a documentary on the making of the Constitution.
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Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the special session aims to strengthen the commitment of elected representatives to constitutional principles, parliamentary traditions and democratic values.
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