Haryana: Two murder accused held after police encounter

Two men wanted in a suspicious death case of an elderly woman in Model Town, Hisar, were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at a police team near Raipur railway crossing, police said on Friday.

Police said cases involving theft, robbery and other serious offences were already registered against the two accused. (HT File)

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One of the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg in retaliatory police firing, while the other fractured his leg after falling from their motorcycle. The accused, identified as Bhavesh and Jayesh, were taken into custody at the spot and admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

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According to police, the team received information that the two suspects would arrive on a motorcycle towards Raipur railway crossing. Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached the area to intercept them.

On spotting the police, the accused allegedly opened fire, with a bullet hitting the police vehicle. The personnel escaped unhurt and retaliated in self-defence, during which Bhavesh sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and Jayesh fell from the motorcycle and fractured his leg, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said cases involving theft, robbery and other serious offences were already registered against the two accused. Further legal action is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said cases involving theft, robbery and other serious offences were already registered against the two accused. Further legal action is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, the arrests are linked to the death of Santosh Kumari, who lived alone in her house, in Model Town, Hisar.

According to the complaint, on October 8, a neighbour called the woman’s brother to inform him of her death. Relatives subsequently took her to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and the alleged involvement of the two accused.