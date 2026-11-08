HC directs Haryana DGP to supervise probe into Hansi police-protester clash

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana director general of police (DGP) to supervise the ongoing investigation into the August 15 clash between police and protesters in Hansi, observing that the incident requires a fair and impartial probe to ensure justice to all parties.

The bench also directed the DGP to file an affidavit clearly detailing the steps taken in the investigation by the next date of hearing on December 9 this year. (HT File)

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A division bench comprising chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor issued the directions while hearing two public interest litigations concerning the violence that erupted during a protest held alongside the state-level Independence Day celebrations attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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According to the order, the court directed the DGP to oversee the ongoing investigation and ensure it remains free and fair. It further asked him to ensure that those responsible for the incident are brought to book.

The bench also directed the DGP to file an affidavit clearly detailing the steps taken in the investigation by the next date of hearing on December 9 this year.

In its order, the court recorded the rival submissions of the petitioners and the state government. While the petitioners alleged police excesses during the incident, the state maintained that an unruly mob had behaved aggressively and caused injuries to the superintendent of police (SP) and several other police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Observing that cases of this nature required a fair investigation, the bench said, “The matters of the present kind would have to be fairly investigated, such that justice is done to the parties. We are of the view that investigation in such circumstances must be supervised by a responsible officer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Observing that cases of this nature required a fair investigation, the bench said, “The matters of the present kind would have to be fairly investigated, such that justice is done to the parties. We are of the view that investigation in such circumstances must be supervised by a responsible officer.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In the facts of the case, we direct the DGP, ( respondent No. 2 in CWP-PIL-249-2026), to supervise the ongoing investigation and ensure that the investigation remains free and fair, and those who are responsible for the incident are taken to task,” the order stated.

The court further directed the DGP to disclose the action taken in the matter through an affidavit by the next hearing.

The clash took place on August 15 when hundreds of people gathered in Hansi to protest against the alleged police failure to arrest the main accused in the murder of Jeevan Kundu in Hisar’s Surya Nagar locality on August 4.

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Kundu was allegedly killed by his neighbour, Ramesh Sharma and his associates, who were arrested by the police.

Demanding the arrest of the key accused, the family members and residents of Surya Nagar had gathered near the venue of the Independence Day function, where the CM was attending the state-level celebrations as chief guest. The demonstration subsequently escalated into a confrontation between protesters and police personnel.