Taking a stern view of alleged illegal construction and damage to trees in the famous tourist destination of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh high court has directed that no permission under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, shall be given by the state for Solan district without the permission of the court, after giving justifiable reasons.

The order was passed in a suo motu public interest litigation by a division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Bipin Chander Negi. (HT Photo for representation)

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The court also directed the impleadment of the three builders, the director, town and country planning, and the secretary, urban development, after finding gross violation of the Hill Cutting Norms at Kasauli.

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The order was passed in a suo motu public interest litigation by a division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Bipin Chander Negi.

The sub-divisional officer (civil), Kasauli, who was present in person, submitted his status and inspection report in compliance of the earlier orders dated September 28 and October 26. It was stated that during a joint inspection, excavation work was found in progress at the property known as Woodvilla, adjoining the complainant’s house at Ferozi Village, Lower Mall, Kasauli, with the roots of certain existing trees exposed due to the excavation.

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{{^usCountry}} Through a notice on October 16, the general manager/authorised representative of the project was directed to stop the ongoing work, to ensure that the exposed roots are immediately restored and the existing trees are adequately protected. The forest department reported the enumeration of 35 existing trees, with no felled trees found during patrolling, and it was found that no NOC had been issued by gram panchayat Kasauli Garkhal for the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through a notice on October 16, the general manager/authorised representative of the project was directed to stop the ongoing work, to ensure that the exposed roots are immediately restored and the existing trees are adequately protected. The forest department reported the enumeration of 35 existing trees, with no felled trees found during patrolling, and it was found that no NOC had been issued by gram panchayat Kasauli Garkhal for the property. {{/usCountry}}

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The court noted that massive construction and excavation is taking place at the site by three builders, namely, Reviera Luxury Project Five LLP, Sretan Luxury Project Four LLP and Jambavati Project Reality Three LLP.

Going through the photographs, the court observed that there has been gross violation of the Hill Cutting Norms of the Policy Guidelines for Cutting, Conservation and Preservation of Hill, 2025 and that the necessary requisite permissions do not seem to be in place.

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The court directed that the said notices be strictly enforced against the three builders, failing which the SHO of the concerned jurisdiction shall ensure compliance. Notice has been issued to the newly impleaded respondents. The court also noted that the sub-divisional officer (civil), who was present, himself admitted that the greenery and the damage caused to the hill side just below the Radio Tower can be seen from Shimla, Kasauli being at least 25 kms away by “Crow’s flight.”

The court observed that, if one is to lift the “Corporate Veil,” the three developers got the necessary permission by setting up different partnerships for the same project, which the state has conveniently given, making Section 118 of the Act a dead letter.

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Taking note of the action taken report of the sub-divisional officer (civil) and the report of the Central Empowered Committee, which pointed to hill cutting and extensive alteration of the natural terrain for the construction of resorts and hotels, permissions not being communicated to the forest department and the Pollution Control Board, and differing site plans and numbers of trees proposed to be felled before different departments, the court directed the sub-divisional officer (civil) to ensure inspection of all major constructions, primarily commercial in nature, since the green cover in the Kasauli range is being reduced at a very rapid rate for commercialisation purpose. The state has been directed to file its response to the action taken report.

The court observed that rampant permissions granted under Section 118 of the Act in the Solan district are leading to commercial construction in the shape of flats, that the state government has been unable to take grip of the situation, and that no consolidated data has been placed on record.

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Though the counsel for the state strongly opposed the grant of interim orders on the issue, the court was of the considered opinion that, until extreme orders are passed, the state will not remedy itself, as these permissions have been unabatedly given over the last decades by successive governments, thus diluting the strict provisions of Section 118 of the Act. The matter is listed for further hearing on December 7, 2026.