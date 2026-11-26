The Punjab and Haryana high court has questioned diversion of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses for the November 26 Moga rally planned by the AAP-led state government for distribution of ration cards to approximately six lakh persons.

According to an official communication detailing the district-wise requirement of buses for the state-level event, 680 buses will be diverted from their regular routes from the afternoon of November 25 and remain deployed till the evening of November 26. They will resume their respective routes from November 27. (HT) more less

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Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL), the bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed that it needed to be determined whether the state would be justified in diverting buses plying as per statutory scheme on designated routes merely because smart ration cards were to be distributed at a particular rally.

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“We have already indicated that the issuance of smart ration cards or the grant of benefits to common citizens is not the issue and can always be proceeded with. However, whether the diversion of buses from the state transport corporations would be necessary for such purposes is the issue,” the court observed.

In the PIL, Arshdeep Singh Sra alleged that large number of buses were being diverted from regular public transport services for political activities. He had also sought direction to the respondents to furnish complete details regarding the buses being deployed and financial sanctions for the deployment of the these buses.

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{{^usCountry}} The government claimed that the state had declared the function as a “state function” for distribution of smart ration cards to nearly six lakh citizens. The state has the authority, by virtue of Section 87 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to issue temporary permits, which would include the present purpose, the government counsel claimed, adding that the action did not suffer from any illegality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government claimed that the state had declared the function as a “state function” for distribution of smart ration cards to nearly six lakh citizens. The state has the authority, by virtue of Section 87 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to issue temporary permits, which would include the present purpose, the government counsel claimed, adding that the action did not suffer from any illegality. {{/usCountry}}

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The court prima facie noted that the provisions cited by the state, operated in an “entirely distinct arena” and that state had failed to show a provision to the court under which buses in question could be “requisitioned, utilised or diverted for any other purpose” other than plying on designated routes.

The court has fixed the case for hearing on Thursday, observing that question for consideration would be whether the diversion of buses for the rally would be an inseparable part of the distribution of smart ration cards and whether such action has the sanction of law.

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It would also have to be examined whether the inconvenience caused to common commuters who travel by these buses would be justified and also whether the state would be justified in requisitioning buses plying on different routes solely to facilitate the transportation of such persons to the venue itself, it added.