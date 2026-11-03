HC slams Himachal govt over unpaid 30 crore for central varsity campus

The high court (HC) has taken strong exception to the state government’s changing stand on funding infrastructure and forest clearance-related requirements for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh campus at Dharamshala, observing that the government was adopting contrary positions for its own convenience.

The matter has been listed for December 3. (Shutterstock)

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A division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on October 29.

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The court noted that the state government had cited severe financial constraints to justify its inability to release funds sought by the Union ministry of education for the development of the Dharamshala campus. The ministry had sought the release or deposit of more than ₹30.03 crore towards stage-II forest clearance and construction-related activities at the campus.

The court questioned the state’s shifting position in the matter, particularly in view of its earlier commitments regarding the establishment of the Central University and the provision of essential infrastructure.

During the proceedings, the Union government’s counsel and records placed before the court highlighted that the state had originally been required to provide unencumbered land and basic infrastructure facilities for the university.

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{{^usCountry}} These commitments were reflected in the site selection report of 2016 and the central government’s guidelines issued in 2010. The infrastructure requirements included the availability of water supply, electricity and approach roads, besides land necessary for the development of the university campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These commitments were reflected in the site selection report of 2016 and the central government’s guidelines issued in 2010. The infrastructure requirements included the availability of water supply, electricity and approach roads, besides land necessary for the development of the university campus. {{/usCountry}}

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The court took note of the earlier obligations and the subsequent stand taken by the state government regarding the financial requirements associated with the project.

Education secretary Rakesh Kanwar was exempted from personal appearance on October 29 taking into account his official tour. However, the court directed him to appear personally before it on the next date of hearing. The matter has now been listed for December 3.