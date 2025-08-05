HC stays arrest of Panchkula man accused of duping Navjot Kaur Sidhu, her kin of of 10 crore

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the arrest of a Panchkula man, accused of cheating Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA, her brother and his wife of ₹10 crore. The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the arrest of a Panchkula man, accused of cheating Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA, her brother and his wife of ₹ 10 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The order was passed by high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, on the anticipatory bail plea moved by Gagandeep Singh, currently residing in Dubai.

During the hearing, both the parties had agreed that the disputes between them can be settled by way of mediation, and for this purpose the parties may be referred to the Mediation and Conciliation Centre of the high court. Hence, the court sent the matter to the mediation centre and directed that parties appear there on August 12. The matter was adjourned for August 20, awaiting report.

“Meanwhile, the petitioner will not be arrested to facilitate his participation in the mediation proceedings. He shall deposit his passport with the investigating officer on arriving in the country,” the court said while deferring hearing for August 20.

The FIR was registered on October 24, 2024, at police station division 4 in Patiala under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust on the basis of the complaint of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, her brother, Arvinder Singh Grewal, and his wife, who had alleged that the petitioner induced them to invest in real estate projects by misrepresenting facts about the registration of ongoing commercial ventures. As per the FIR the complainants had invested ₹10 crore since 2019. The FIR was registered upon their complaint and after an inquiry conducted by superintendent of police, City Patiala, as per their lawyer, Karan Sachdeva.