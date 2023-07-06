Headless body found stuffed in gunny bag in Adarsh Nagar, Ludhiana

Panic gripped Adarsh Nagar at Chandigarh Road after police found a headless body stuffed into a gunny bag. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination. The Division number 7 police lodged a murder case against an unidentified accused. Police personnel at the spot in Adarsh Nagar on Thursday in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Pankaj of Bihar. The police identified the body from the documents recovered from his clothes. His father has retired from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and is now living in Mohali.

. When they checked, they found a body in it and informed the police.

The locals said that they noticed the bag on the street in the morning, while on Wednesday night it was not there. Earlier, they had assumed that it was a garbage bag which fell off from the cycle cart of sanitary workers who used to collect garbage from households in the area.

They added that the bag was heavy and was emitting a foul smell. When they checked, they were shocked to see a headless body stuffed into the bag after which they raised the alarm.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Gurdev Singh stated that the body was decomposing, which suggested that the man was murdered a few days ago. The accused dumped the body here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the colony to trace the accused who dumped the body here. The ACP added that the assailants had cut off the proximal phalanx of the fingers of both hands. It is suspected that the victim was murdered following some personal rivalry.

The police also conducted a search in the surrounding areas to find the head of the body. They also checked the sewerage line.

The ACP added that it is suspected that the man was murdered in some nearby area as it was not easy to carry a heavy gunny bag to a long distance.

Earlier instances

On April 16, the Railway police had found a headless body of an unidentified man on the track in Doraha. The body was discovered by the on-duty railway staff who informed the police.

On April 22, panic gripped Doraha after the headless body of a 24-year-old man was fished out from the canal near Buyani village.

On February 11, 2022, locals found a pack of dogs feasting on the headless body of a newborn baby in the school playground of Gobindgarh village in Raikot. The villagers informed the police.