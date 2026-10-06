Health dept intercepts 3 vehicles in Ludhiana, destroys 175 kg paneer

Ahead of the festive season, the food safety team of the local health department launched a crackdown on food adulteration by setting up a special checkpoint (naka) at Dehlon on Tuesday.

Suspecting the quality of the items, officials collected samples following standard procedures and sent them to a food laboratory for analysis. (HT)

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District health officer Dr Ashish Chawla said that the Food Safety Team intercepted and inspected three vehicles transporting paneer, desi ghee, and white butter.

Suspecting the quality of the items, officials collected samples following standard procedures and sent them to a food laboratory for analysis. During the operation, 175 kg of suspicious paneer was immediately destroyed and disposed of on-site to ensure potentially unsafe products did not enter the market or reach consumers.

Dr Chawla said that safeguarding public health remains the top priority of the department and that the sale and supply of adulterated, substandard or unsafe food products will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that checking, sampling and surveillance activities are being further strengthened, particularly to ensure the quality and safety of milk and milk-based products.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that food safety teams are conducting surprise inspections and special checking operations at various locations across the district to monitor food products being transported and sold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that food safety teams are conducting surprise inspections and special checking operations at various locations across the district to monitor food products being transported and sold. {{/usCountry}}

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The primary objective is to identify suspected and unsafe food items at the supply-chain level itself and prevent them from reaching the public.

He also appealed to consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing food products and to check their quality, packaging, labelling and expiry/best-before dates carefully. Consumers were also urged to report any suspected case of food adulteration or unsafe food products to the health department or the food safety authorities concerned.