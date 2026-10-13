Heavy rain in Jammu region: J&K dy CM assures quick relief, restoration

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday assured prompt relief and restoration work in the areas affected by heavy rains and flooding in Jammu.

Residents stand amid waterlogged streets with a toppled two-wheeler after heavy rain triggered flooding in Bohri and Anand Nagar area, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

He expressed concern over the record-breaking rainfall and flooding that caused widespread damage across Jammu city, especially in Raipur Domana, Durga Nagar, Ban Talab, Janipur, Canal Road, Sidhra, and other parts of the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jammu received 185.6 mm of rainfall in just three hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, breaking its 71-year-old October record of 160 mm set in 1955.

The downpour left two people dead, including a 27-year-old woman and a migrant labourer, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and private vehicles across the city.

While the body of the migrant labourer was recovered, the woman remains missing.

The woman, identified as Rukhsana Kousar, was swept away by flash floods in the Raipur area of Domana while trying to rescue her husband, Mohd Kaleem, who was caught in the deluge as he tried to move his car to a safer location, early Sunday.

Expressing concern over the extensive damage to residential areas and public infrastructure, Choudhary said the government was assessing the losses and coordinating with the concerned authorities to expedite repairs to damaged roads, drains, lanes and culverts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Reports on the extent of the damage are being obtained from the concerned departments and the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that repair and restoration work is undertaken at the earliest,” said Choudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reports on the extent of the damage are being obtained from the concerned departments and the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that repair and restoration work is undertaken at the earliest,” said Choudhary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He assured the public that the government would make every effort to compensate affected residents for their losses as soon as possible.

Police personnel, along with state disaster response force (SDRF) teams and local volunteers, have been conducting an intensive search operation for the second consecutive day to trace the missing woman, officials said.

The deputy chief minister said the government was committed to addressing the difficulties faced by residents and restoring normalcy in the flood-affected areas as quickly as possible.