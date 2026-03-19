Heavy rain, snowfall likely in Himachal, orange alert in several districts

With weather activity set to intensify in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts for March 19. Snow clearing underway near the Atal Tunnel in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The orange alert has also been extended to these districts for March 20, along with Shimla district. The weather office has predicted light to moderate snowfall, with a few intense spells, over most high-hill areas and adjoining mid-hills of the state from the night of March 18 till the morning of March 21.

Several spells of light to moderate rain or snowfall are also likely at most tourist destinations in the state, including Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley and Sissu, between March 18 and 20.

During the last 24 hours, light rain and snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state. The highest amount of snowfall of 4 cm was recorded in Gondhla, followed by Kukumseri (3.6 cm) Keylong (3 cm) and Hansa (2.5 cm).

Moreover, an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures was observed at many stations during the last 24 hours. At a few stations, minimum temperatures were above normal by 2–3°C, while at some places they remained normal or near normal.

A marked rise in maximum temperatures was also recorded at most stations during the same period. However, maximum temperatures at many stations were still below normal by 2–7°C, while at isolated locations they remained normal or near normal.

Mercury to drop

Due to the wet spell the temperatures are expected to fall in the coming days. According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by about 3-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 3 days. Maximum temperatures are also very likely to fall by about 6-8 degrees over many parts of the state during next 3 days, thereafter maximum temperatures very likely to rise by about 4-6 degrees during subsequent next 2 days.