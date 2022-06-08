Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court asks Chandigarh administration to allow photography at SPCA
chandigarh news

High court asks Chandigarh administration to allow photography at SPCA

Earlier the Punjab and Haryana high court was told that with the intent to highlight the malpractice/discrepancy in the functioning of the SPCA, the petitioner clicked pictures of the inpatient dogs without tags/collars but to his utter shock and dismay, he was immediately restricted and further threatened by the staff
The Punjab and Haryana high court disposed of the plea observing it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the administration that photography and videography at the SPCA premises is permitted (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Punjab and Haryana high court disposed of the plea observing it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the administration that photography and videography at the SPCA premises is permitted (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana high court has directed UT administration to allow photography and videography at Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) facilities in Chandigarh.

The directions were passed by high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh on the plea from a Mohali resident, Shaurya Madan, who had challenged the SPCA decision in this regard. The same has been imposed without any official order or authority to simply cover up its own irregularities, shortcomings, miscount and malpractices, thereby hampering transparency and accountability in the functioning of SPCA, his counsel, Anurag Chopra had argued before the court. During the hearing UT had submitted that it would comply with the directions issued by high court “meticulously”.

The court disposed of the plea observing it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the administration that photography and videography at the premises is permitted.

Earlier the court was told that with the intent to highlight the malpractice/discrepancy in the functioning of the SPCA, the petitioner clicked pictures of the inpatient dogs without tags/collars but to his utter shock and dismay, he was immediately restricted and further threatened by the staff. The purpose of photography and videography is to communicate and document the moment which plays a vital role in creating transparency in shelter operations, adoptions, fosters, humane education, public motivation, media knowledge treatment and further help safeguard animal rights activists against nonplussed accusations levelled against them by the state machinery, Chopra had argued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out