High court asks Chandigarh administration to allow photography at SPCA
Punjab and Haryana high court has directed UT administration to allow photography and videography at Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) facilities in Chandigarh.
The directions were passed by high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh on the plea from a Mohali resident, Shaurya Madan, who had challenged the SPCA decision in this regard. The same has been imposed without any official order or authority to simply cover up its own irregularities, shortcomings, miscount and malpractices, thereby hampering transparency and accountability in the functioning of SPCA, his counsel, Anurag Chopra had argued before the court. During the hearing UT had submitted that it would comply with the directions issued by high court “meticulously”.
The court disposed of the plea observing it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the administration that photography and videography at the premises is permitted.
Earlier the court was told that with the intent to highlight the malpractice/discrepancy in the functioning of the SPCA, the petitioner clicked pictures of the inpatient dogs without tags/collars but to his utter shock and dismay, he was immediately restricted and further threatened by the staff. The purpose of photography and videography is to communicate and document the moment which plays a vital role in creating transparency in shelter operations, adoptions, fosters, humane education, public motivation, media knowledge treatment and further help safeguard animal rights activists against nonplussed accusations levelled against them by the state machinery, Chopra had argued.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
