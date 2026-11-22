Taking serious cognisance of alleged encroachment of over approximately 111 kanals of land (5.615 hectares) earmarked for construction of the new High Court Complex at Raika, the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on Friday, directed the senior Jammu superintendent of police (SSP), Joginder Singh, to establish a security picket at the site and summoned the Jammu deputy commissioner (DC), Minga Sherpa to explain the absence of proper fencing around the land.

The court noted that, according to the reply filed by the registrar general of the HC, possession of the land had already been handed over to the HC. (HT Photo for representation) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A division bench comprising justice Rajnesh Oswal and justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Arjun Gandotra concerning the proposed HC complex at Raika.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The bench observed that a status report submitted by the registrar judicial of the HC revealed that approximately 111 kanals of land identified for construction of the Jammu wing of the HC had been encroached upon.

The court noted that, according to the reply filed by the registrar general of the HC, possession of the land had already been handed over to the HC.

However, the Khasra Girdawari for Rabi 2026 (land mutation) reflected possession in the name of the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the proceedings, senior advocate Sunil Sethi, assisted by advocate Navyug Sethi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the land earmarked for the judicial complex had not been properly secured despite its importance for the proposed infrastructure project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that more than 100 metres of the land remained without barbed-wire fencing, leaving the area vulnerable to encroachment. On behalf of the respondents, senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli, advocate Monika Thakur, deputy solicitor general of India, Vishal Sharma and advocate Karan Sharma appeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that more than 100 metres of the land remained without barbed-wire fencing, leaving the area vulnerable to encroachment. On behalf of the respondents, senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli, advocate Monika Thakur, deputy solicitor general of India, Vishal Sharma and advocate Karan Sharma appeared. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Taking note of the status report and submissions, the division bench directed the SSP Jammu to establish a security picket on the land earmarked for the proposed HC complex to ensure that no encroachment takes place.

The district bench also directed the Jammu DC to remain personally present before the court to explain the position regarding the missing fencing.