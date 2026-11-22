The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sought the dismissal of Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi over his alleged remarks on Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces and Rafale fighter jets in the state assembly, submitting a memorandum to governor Kavinder Gupta.

BJP alleged that the minister was misusing legislative privileges by making controversial remarks on the armed forces and matters concerning national security inside the assembly. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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Senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who led the delegation, demanded that the minister’s remarks be expunged from the assembly proceedings and that an inquiry be conducted into the matter. He also demanded that Negi apologise to the people of the state and the country.

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Speaking with the media in Shimla, Bhardwaj alleged that Negi had made inappropriate remarks on the armed forces, Operation Sindoor and Rafale fighter jets during a discussion on an unrelated subject under Rule 67 in the assembly.

Bhardwaj said it was unfortunate that such remarks had been made on the floor of the House, particularly by a minister who had taken oath under the Constitution, and alleged that the comments were unrelated to the subject being discussed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for the armed forces. It is unfortunate that a senior minister made such remarks inside the assembly,” Bhardwaj said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for the armed forces. It is unfortunate that a senior minister made such remarks inside the assembly,” Bhardwaj said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the BJP had urged the governor to ensure that the remarks were removed from the assembly record and that Negi be dismissed from the Cabinet. Reacting to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s support for Negi, Bhardwaj said, “If the CM is supporting him, does it mean that he is also associated with these remarks or that the minister made them with the CM’s backing? If the CM or Negi has any proof regarding their statements on Operation Sindoor, Rafale or the armed forces, they should come out in the open and substantiate their claims with facts,” he said.

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Bhardwaj alleged that the minister was misusing legislative privileges by making controversial remarks on the armed forces and matters concerning national security inside the assembly.